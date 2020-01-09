'In the dark': Mabuza claims Eskom bosses misled Ramaphosa on load shedding
A confident President Ramaphosa told the country in December that there would be no load shedding until 17 January,
KIMBERLEY - Deputy President David Mabuza said the Eskom management and board misled President Cyril Ramaphosa about the halting of load shedding until the middle of January.
A confident Ramaphosa told the country in December that there would be no load shedding until 17 January, after he cancelled all annual leave at Eskom for the power capacity problems to be dealt with.
Mabuza was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the ANC’s 8 January outreach programme in Kimberley and explained said the power utility would not be able to get rid of load shedding until its maintenance crisis was resolved.
Following a short reprieve after the country experienced stage 6 load shedding in December, Eskom is once again implementing rolling power cuts.
“They’ve misled the president. I insisted that they needed to deal with maintenance. You can’t say there won’t be load shedding when there are issues with load shedding.”
Mabuza said while the Eskom board was struggling to get things right, they would give new CEO Andre De Ruyter a chance to prove himself.
“Now that we have a new CEO, we want him to assess the situation so that we can see where we can assist him.”
