Hard work and discipline behind good grades, says WC matriculant

Danielle van Nieuwenhuizen of Paarl Gimnasium obtained straight As and her results vary between 81% and 94%.

Chalk and a blackboard duster in the refurbished Samson Senior Primary School in the Eastern Cape. Picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN.
Chalk and a blackboard duster in the refurbished Samson Senior Primary School in the Eastern Cape. Picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN.
one minute ago

CAPE TOWN - Hard work and discipline are behind their good grades say some top matric achievers at Paarl Gimnasium.

The high school achieved a 98,7% pass rate and also produced the country's top achiever, Madelein Dippenaar.

Other matriculants at the school said they worked hard to obtain good grades.

Danielle van Nieuwenhuizen obtained straight As and her results vary between 81% and 94%.

Nieuwenhuizen said that she was satisfied with her results, with an average of more than 85%.

The school-leaver thanked Paarl Gimnasium for a balanced sport and academic culture.

She planned to study engineering at Stellenbosch University this year and said she would take the same principles she applied in school to her future studies.

"Yes, university is a balance of social, academics and sports, so I'm going to university with the right attitude and I can't wait."

Paarl Gimnasium has also produced the country's top matriculant, Madelein Dippenaar, who obtained a 96,9% average.

She too plans to study at Stellenbosch University this year, majoring in science.

