Eskom warns of daytime power cuts if more units lost

JOHANNESBURG - With Eskom aiming to stop load shedding at 8am on Thursday morning, the utility said that if it continued to lose generation units, power cuts may continue into the day.

Eskom implemented stage two load shedding at 9pm on Wednesday night.

This was the second day in a row that the utility implemented load shedding in the evening.

Eskom said that its power system remained vulnerable and unpredictable with breakdowns of 13,543MW of power.

Spokesperson Dikatso Mothae: "The system remains quite constrained and during the day we've had to utilise our emergency reserves which is why we now need to go into stage 2 load shedding in order to replenish our emergency reserves, especially the water levels at our pump storage scheme."

Mothae said that if they lost more units, they would have to implement load shedding during the day.

Eskom said that South Africans must remember that load shedding was an essential controlled measure to protect the power system from a complete collapse.

It said that that load shedding had been implemented at night so as not to disrupt the workday.