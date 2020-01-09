Eskom warns of daytime power cuts if more units lost
Eskom said that its power system remained vulnerable and unpredictable with breakdowns of 13,543MW of power.
JOHANNESBURG - With Eskom aiming to stop load shedding at 8am on Thursday morning, the utility said that if it continued to lose generation units, power cuts may continue into the day.
Eskom implemented stage two load shedding at 9pm on Wednesday night.
*How to check your load shedding schedule
This was the second day in a row that the utility implemented load shedding in the evening.
Eskom said that its power system remained vulnerable and unpredictable with breakdowns of 13,543MW of power.
Spokesperson Dikatso Mothae: "The system remains quite constrained and during the day we've had to utilise our emergency reserves which is why we now need to go into stage 2 load shedding in order to replenish our emergency reserves, especially the water levels at our pump storage scheme."
Mothae said that if they lost more units, they would have to implement load shedding during the day.
Eskom said that South Africans must remember that load shedding was an essential controlled measure to protect the power system from a complete collapse.
It said that that load shedding had been implemented at night so as not to disrupt the workday.
More in Business
-
Eskom extends stage 2 load shedding until 6am on Friday
-
Rand edges up after Iran-US fears abate
-
SAA named among top airlines globally for on-time arrivals
-
High likelihood of load shedding for Wednesday evening - Eskom
-
Rand falls on Mideast conflict, power cuts
-
Nersa: If Eskom wins court matter, power prices will rise
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.