Eskom extends stage 2 load shedding until 6am on Friday

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has announced that stage 2 load shedding will now continue until 6am on Friday.

The utility implemented stage two blackouts at 9pm on Wednesday night, which was expected to last until 8am, citing a loss to generation capacity.

It said that it had lost additional generating capacity overnight of over 14,000MW.

Eskom said that its emergency reserves were insufficient to meet the demand for electricity during the day.

[JUST IN] Eskom has announced stage 2 loadshedding will continue from 8am today until 6 tomorrow morning. TK pic.twitter.com/LGqCGfEv09 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 9, 2020

Eskom said that South Africans must remember that load shedding was an essential controlled measure to protect the power system from a complete collapse.

It said that that load shedding had been implemented at night so as not to disrupt the workday.

Additional reporting by Kgomotso Modise.