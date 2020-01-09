Eskom extends stage 2 load shedding until 6am on Friday
Eskom said that its emergency reserves were insufficient to meet the demand for electricity during the day.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has announced that stage 2 load shedding will now continue until 6am on Friday.
The utility implemented stage two blackouts at 9pm on Wednesday night, which was expected to last until 8am, citing a loss to generation capacity.
*How to check your load shedding schedule
It said that it had lost additional generating capacity overnight of over 14,000MW.
[JUST IN] Eskom has announced stage 2 loadshedding will continue from 8am today until 6 tomorrow morning. TK pic.twitter.com/LGqCGfEv09— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 9, 2020
Eskom said that South Africans must remember that load shedding was an essential controlled measure to protect the power system from a complete collapse.
It said that that load shedding had been implemented at night so as not to disrupt the workday.
Additional reporting by Kgomotso Modise.
