DA: ANC in Tshwane abusing the law after petition signatures probe
Last week the ANC and the EFF petitioned Tshwane council speaker Katlego Mathebe in an attempt to force her to call a special meeting to discuss the motions of no confidence against DA office bearers.
JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance’s (DA) deputy whip in Tshwane Mpho Mehlape-Zimu said the African National Congress (ANC) was trying to flex its muscles and accused the governing of abusing the law.
Last week the ANC and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) petitioned council speaker Katlego Mathebe in an attempt to force her to call a special meeting to discuss the motions of no confidence against DA office bearers.
However, Mathebe said the signatures on the petition did not match with those on the official register. The parties then filed a fresh motion on Wednesday, which the speaker is yet to consider.
Last month, the council removed Mathebe and Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa, but the DA challenged the decisions in court arguing processes were flouted.
The matter is now under review by the High Court.
With mounting fears that the squabbles in the capital will affect service delivery, it appears the fight for control in Tshwane is far from over.
Attempts by ANC and EFF to push for motions of no confidence again DA officer bearers have stalled.
During a press conference on Wednesday, ANC caucus chair Kgosi Maepa said Mathebe refused to convene the sitting because she wanted to hold to power at all costs.
However, Mehlape-Zimu said the ANC and the EFF should follow the law.
Meanwhile, Mathebe has launched a forensic to investigation to look into the alleged forged signatures on the initial petition.
With options quickly running out, it remains to be seen what the EFF and ANC will do next.
More in Politics
-
Mashatile: ANC is not facing a financial crisis
-
DA denies ANC’s claims that Tshwane Mayor Mokgalapa has been fired
-
No clarity on whether ANC, EFF will get meeting to remove DA in Tshwane
-
#ANC108: Cake & champagne as the ANC promises to correct its ways
-
Tshwane Speaker slams ANC, EFF's 'fraudulent petition' to have DA removed
-
Ramaphosa orders NC govt to tackle service delivery, unemployment
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.