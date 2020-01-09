DA: ANC in Tshwane abusing the law after petition signatures probe

Last week the ANC and the EFF petitioned Tshwane council speaker Katlego Mathebe in an attempt to force her to call a special meeting to discuss the motions of no confidence against DA office bearers.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance’s (DA) deputy whip in Tshwane Mpho Mehlape-Zimu said the African National Congress (ANC) was trying to flex its muscles and accused the governing of abusing the law.

Last week the ANC and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) petitioned council speaker Katlego Mathebe in an attempt to force her to call a special meeting to discuss the motions of no confidence against DA office bearers.

However, Mathebe said the signatures on the petition did not match with those on the official register. The parties then filed a fresh motion on Wednesday, which the speaker is yet to consider.

Last month, the council removed Mathebe and Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa, but the DA challenged the decisions in court arguing processes were flouted.

The matter is now under review by the High Court.

With mounting fears that the squabbles in the capital will affect service delivery, it appears the fight for control in Tshwane is far from over.

Attempts by ANC and EFF to push for motions of no confidence again DA officer bearers have stalled.

During a press conference on Wednesday, ANC caucus chair Kgosi Maepa said Mathebe refused to convene the sitting because she wanted to hold to power at all costs.

However, Mehlape-Zimu said the ANC and the EFF should follow the law.

Meanwhile, Mathebe has launched a forensic to investigation to look into the alleged forged signatures on the initial petition.

With options quickly running out, it remains to be seen what the EFF and ANC will do next.