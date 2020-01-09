DA denies ANC’s claims that Tshwane Mayor Mokgalapa has been fired
Stevens Mokgalapa was placed on leave last year following a sex scandal involving the now-former MMC Sheila Senkubuge.
JOHANNESBURG – Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen has denied that the party has fired Tshwane Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa.
Steenhuisen was responding to the claim made by the African National Congress’ (ANC) chairperson in the capital, Kgosi Maepa, who said that his party received reliable information that Mokgalapa was no longer mayor and that the DA wanted his membership to be terminated.
An audio recording emerged in which Mokgalapa could be heard making disparaging remarks about his colleagues in the party.
When the audio recording emerged, Mokgalapa took special leave and the DA started an investigation into his conduct.
The ANC in Tshwane now claims to have information that the investigation has been concluded and that Mokgalapa had been fired.
Steenhuisen denied the claims.
“No, he has not been fired. We have a federal legal process internally. We await the outcome of the processes.”
The DA leader said findings of the investigation into Mokgalapa’s conduct would be released soon.
