Christel House matriculants proud of their achievements
CAPE TOWN - Christel House in Ottery, a non-profit school that serves underprivileged children from poor communities in Cape Town, said that it was proud of its matriculants.
The school received a 90.2% matric pass rate.
There were 41 matriculants at this school in 2019.
Jessie Stellmacher lives in Mitchell's Plain and she told Eyewitness News that her matric year was very stressful, with a lot of her free time taken up by extra classes.
But looking back, she said that the hard work had paid off.
#MatricResults The school received a 90.2% matric pass rate this year - they gathered this afternoon to receive their results and celebrated. KP pic.twitter.com/KDxe7U96oj— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 8, 2020
#MatricResults Matriculants at Christal House this afternoon after receiving their results. KP pic.twitter.com/HnnCAwN6ho— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 8, 2020
Standing with tears in her eyes, she explained that she was from a gang-ridden part of Mitchells Plain and will now be the first one in the family to head off to university.
"I feel honoured to represent a family that is from the Cape Flats, that comes from nothing and to make something of myself. I'm very proud of myself and I know my mother is too.
Christel House's head girl of 2019, Nosiviwe Mpukane obtained 5 distinctions.
The Langa teenager didn't have an easy run-up to matric exams, with her mother having to be hospitalised before her trial exams.
"It was a very proud moment for you as it wasn't an easy road. My mother was hospitalised in September before my trial exams, so I had to write with that in the back of my mind but I knew what I wanted and I knew what I wanted for my family."
Mpukane doesn't claim all the credit for her 5-distinction haul, saying it was her teachers and family that kept her motivated and supported her.
