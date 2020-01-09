Boksburg family to bury 11-month-old son killed in gang crossfire
Eleven-month-old Siyabonga Buthelezi was visiting family last Thursday in Windmill Park when he was fatally wounded during a shootout in the neighbourhood.
JOHANNESBURG - A Boksburg family is spending what would have been their son’s first birthday in mourning after he was killed in the crossfire of an apparent gang shooting.
Eleven-month-old Siyabonga Buthelezi was visiting family last Thursday in Windmill Park when he was fatally wounded during a shootout in the neighbourhood.
He died in hospital last Friday.
Community leader Leon Roy said the baby was shot while he was in his cousin’s arms.
“She tried to grab the child and that’s how he got shot.”
He said the family hoped to have the burial by Friday.
“Both parents and grandparents are unemployed, but a good Samaritan has stepped in. We are still struggling with food.”
More in Local
-
Man arrested over murder off-duty Northern Cape cop
-
DA denies ANC’s claims that Tshwane Mayor Mokgalapa has been fired
-
SA business confidence index edges up in December
-
Oudtshoorn residents affected by flash floods get a helping hand
-
'In the dark': Mabuza claims Eskom bosses misled Ramaphosa on load shedding
-
Iranti condemns deaths of three women
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.