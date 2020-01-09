Boksburg family to bury 11-month-old son killed in gang crossfire

Eleven-month-old Siyabonga Buthelezi was visiting family last Thursday in Windmill Park when he was fatally wounded during a shootout in the neighbourhood.

JOHANNESBURG - A Boksburg family is spending what would have been their son’s first birthday in mourning after he was killed in the crossfire of an apparent gang shooting.

He died in hospital last Friday.

Community leader Leon Roy said the baby was shot while he was in his cousin’s arms.

“She tried to grab the child and that’s how he got shot.”

He said the family hoped to have the burial by Friday.

“Both parents and grandparents are unemployed, but a good Samaritan has stepped in. We are still struggling with food.”