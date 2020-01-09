Man arrested after body of girl (12) found in Philippi

Michaela Williams was last seen on Tuesday afternoon in the company of a man who lived near her home.

CAPE TOWN - A man has been arrested for the murder of Michaela Williams in Cape Town.

The 12-year-old's body was found in Philippi in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Police said that the 48-year-old suspect pointed out where her body was.

He's been charged with murder and will appear in the Wynberg Magistrates Court on Friday.