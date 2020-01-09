Atlantis baker worried load shedding could cripple her business

Christal Skippers said that Eskom’s load shedding had cost her business a lot of money.

CAPE TOWN - Big business can least afford the continuous black outs, but its small businesses which suffer the most.

A self-employed Atlantis baker feared that load shedding could shut her down.



Christal Skippers has been running Chrissy's Bakery for the past eight years.

The single mother of two relied on this income to sustain her family.

Working from home, she bakes cakes and treats for birthday parties, weddings and other events.

Skippers said that she often planned to work around load shedding schedules, however, this had drained her as there had been times where she's had to work through the night.

“I might not be that lucky to work around the time that the power goes off. What if I lose customers this year because of that?”

Despite trying her best to work around the issue, Eskom's constrained system has left her in the dark before, costing her hundreds of rands.

“If the stove goes off, I can’t bake that cake again when the stove comes back on. If I have a cake in the stove that’s five eggs and they are expensive.”

Skippers said that she's blessed to not have lost business as a result of this and that she's choosing to remain positive amid the blackouts.

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)