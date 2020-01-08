Your matric results are a click away with EWN's portal

Results are live and can be accessed online from Eyewitness News' matric portal.

JOHANNESBURG - The Independent Examination Board (IEB) and Department of Basic Education (DBE) matric results for the class of 2019 are out.

The IEB matric class of 2019 achieved a 98.82% pass rate, slightly down from 98.92% for the class of 2018.

Meanwhile, the DBE matric class of 2019 achieved a pass rate of 81.3%, up from 78.2% in 2018.

