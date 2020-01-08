Western Cape government offers support to fire-ravaged Australia
Local government MEC Anton Bredell has reached out to the Australian high commissioner to offer the province’s support.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape government has offered its assistance to fire-ravaged Australia.
Local government MEC Anton Bredell has reached out to the Australian high commissioner to offer the province’s support.
Bredell’s department has offered backup in the form a 40-member strong firefighting team, with the possibility of more firefighters to be dispatched if needed.
On Wednesday, however, Australia said it did not need assistance yet, but their officials would remain in contact.
It's been reported that at least 24 people have been killed and nearly 2,000 homes destroyed in the fires.
Bredell’s spokesperson James-Brent Styan said: “In the Western Cape, we also combatted wildfires often. It nowhere near the scale of the fires in Australia, but we’ve built a well-trained firefighting network and this is where the offer came from.”
More in Local
-
FS Premier praises Education MEC after province reclaims top matric spot
-
Load shedding back from 9pm
-
US students drop tour of Robben Island to join workers’ picket
-
#ANC108: Cake & champagne as the ANC promises to correct its ways
-
Education system is stabilising, say experts after 2019 matric results
-
Leave pupils out of protests, says Lesufi after matric pass rate drops
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.