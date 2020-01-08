Western Cape government offers support to fire-ravaged Australia

Local government MEC Anton Bredell has reached out to the Australian high commissioner to offer the province’s support.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape government has offered its assistance to fire-ravaged Australia.

Bredell’s department has offered backup in the form a 40-member strong firefighting team, with the possibility of more firefighters to be dispatched if needed.

On Wednesday, however, Australia said it did not need assistance yet, but their officials would remain in contact.

It's been reported that at least 24 people have been killed and nearly 2,000 homes destroyed in the fires.

Bredell’s spokesperson James-Brent Styan said: “In the Western Cape, we also combatted wildfires often. It nowhere near the scale of the fires in Australia, but we’ve built a well-trained firefighting network and this is where the offer came from.”