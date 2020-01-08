WC top cop Matakata backed to strengthen police structures
Criminologist Simon Howell said that Yolisa Matakata's intelligence background it placed her in a good position to strengthen the police’s intelligence structures in the province.
CAPE TOWN - The appointment of a Western Cape police commissioner with a strong intelligence background will strengthen policing overall.
That’s the view of University of Cape Town criminologist Simon Howell.
Provincial police boss Yolisa Matakata took up the post this week.
Matakata has served in the Hawks and Crime Intelligence environment for 34 years.
Criminologist Simon Howell said that it placed her in a good position to strengthen the police’s intelligence structures in the province.
“She’s the person for the job and she stands a good chance of being able to do what has been identified as key issues in the province.”
He said that the police’s resource and intelligence structures needed to be bolstered urgently.
Once a proper intelligence structure was in place, police could tackle and prevent crime at its core.
