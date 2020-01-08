View all in Latest
US students drop tour of Robben Island to join workers’ picket

Nehawu members started picketing there this week following a breakdown in wage negotiations.

American students who were due to tour Robben Island joined a picket held by workers who demanded a 9% salary increase on 8 January 2019. Picture: Supplied.
American students who were due to tour Robben Island joined a picket held by workers who demanded a 9% salary increase on 8 January 2019. Picture: Supplied.
one minute ago

CAPE TOWN - Some American students have chosen not to go to the Robben Island Museum after speaking to striking workers.

Nehawu members started picketing there this week following a breakdown in wage negotiations.

Management has offered a 6.5% increase, but they want 9%.

They are still reporting for duty and picket during their lunch hour.

Tourists joined the picket and one woman spoke to EWN.

“As US students and tourists, we let moved to be part of the workers’ strike because their demands are long overdue. Despite having tickets, we chose not to tour because we felt it was not ethical to tour a site that commemorates the struggle while the island’s workers continue to struggle.”

The museum maintains the picket is not affecting operations at the world heritage site.

