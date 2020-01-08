US students drop tour of Robben Island to join workers’ picket
Nehawu members started picketing there this week following a breakdown in wage negotiations.
CAPE TOWN - Some American students have chosen not to go to the Robben Island Museum after speaking to striking workers.
Management has offered a 6.5% increase, but they want 9%.
They are still reporting for duty and picket during their lunch hour.
Tourists joined the picket and one woman spoke to EWN.
“As US students and tourists, we let moved to be part of the workers’ strike because their demands are long overdue. Despite having tickets, we chose not to tour because we felt it was not ethical to tour a site that commemorates the struggle while the island’s workers continue to struggle.”
The museum maintains the picket is not affecting operations at the world heritage site.
