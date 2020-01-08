View all in Latest
Surviving the ‘Januworry’ blues after the festive hangover

It's time to keep a cool head - and do not borrow from Peter to pay Paul, advises John Manyike, head of Financial Education at Old Mutual

FILE: A pile of coins and calculator. Picture: 123RF.com
FILE: A pile of coins and calculator. Picture: 123RF.com
one minute ago

JOHANNESBURG - Overspending over the festive season is quite common.

In January new school gear needs to be bought and those debit orders have all gone up. There's even a joke that January is actually six weeks long.

It's time to keep a cool head - and do not borrow from Peter to pay Paul, advised John Manyike, head of Financial Education at Old Mutual

"Speak to your insurers - there are products called premium holidays. Find out if they have premium holidays.

"You really need to take what drastic measures you can take - even if it means not eating meat.

"Do not try to maintain your status while you are suffering."

