Surviving the ‘Januworry’ blues after the festive hangover
It's time to keep a cool head - and do not borrow from Peter to pay Paul, advises John Manyike, head of Financial Education at Old Mutual
JOHANNESBURG - Overspending over the festive season is quite common.
In January new school gear needs to be bought and those debit orders have all gone up. There's even a joke that January is actually six weeks long.
It's time to keep a cool head - and do not borrow from Peter to pay Paul, advised John Manyike, head of Financial Education at Old Mutual
"Speak to your insurers - there are products called premium holidays. Find out if they have premium holidays.
"You really need to take what drastic measures you can take - even if it means not eating meat.
"Do not try to maintain your status while you are suffering."
