Tshwane Speaker slams ANC, EFF's 'fraudulent petition' to have DA removed
Speaker Katlego Mathebe said her preliminary investigation revealed what she described as nothing but a fraudulent act by the ANC and EFF.
JOHANNESBURG - The office of the speaker in Tshwane said some of the signatures on a petition by the African National Congress (ANC) and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) calling for a motion of no confidence against Democratic Alliance (DA) office bearers did not match with signatures on the official register.
The ANC has petitioned Speaker Katlego Mathebe to convene a special meeting to discuss a number of motions of no confidence in various DA officials.
In December, the council removed Mathebe and Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa through motions of no confidence.
However, the DA challenged all resolutions taken in that sitting, saying it was illegal.
The matter is now under review by the High Court.
Mathebe has released a statement responding to the petition by the ANC and EFF.
She said she noted the allegations of misconduct where the parties were trying to force her to convene a special meeting.
Mathebe said her preliminary investigation revealed what she described as nothing but a fraudulent act by the ANC and EFF.
The Speaker said she’d institute a forensic probe into the matter and hinted at a criminal case.
The ANC said it would again petition Mathebe to convene a special meeting at 5pm. The party warned that should the speaker fail to do so; they’d approach the Constitutional Court on an urgent basis.
The ANC was expected to share more details on their next move at a press conference on Wednesday afternoon.
