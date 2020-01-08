View all in Latest
Schools with 0% matric pass rate increase to 18 in 2019

In 2018, 12 schools achieved a 0% pass rate. Nine of the schools with no matrics achieving a pass in 2019 are from Limpopo.

Picture: Pixabay
Picture: Pixabay
6 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - A total of 18 schools across South Africa had none of their matrics who sat for the National Senior Certificate (NSC) exams achieving a pass.

This was according to the Department of Basic Education's School Performance report, which is released each year along with the matric results.

The class of 2019 achieved a pass rate of 81.3%, which the first time the pass rate has reached 80% in a democratic South Africa.

The Free State achieved the highest pass rate in the country at 88.4%.

In 2018, 12 schools achieved a 0% pass rate. Nine of the schools with no matrics achieving a pass in 2019 are from Limpopo.

To get your results, visit matric.ewn.co.za

