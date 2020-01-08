Schools with 0% matric pass rate increase to 18 in 2019
In 2018, 12 schools achieved a 0% pass rate. Nine of the schools with no matrics achieving a pass in 2019 are from Limpopo.
JOHANNESBURG - A total of 18 schools across South Africa had none of their matrics who sat for the National Senior Certificate (NSC) exams achieving a pass.
This was according to the Department of Basic Education's School Performance report, which is released each year along with the matric results.
The class of 2019 achieved a pass rate of 81.3%, which the first time the pass rate has reached 80% in a democratic South Africa.
The Free State achieved the highest pass rate in the country at 88.4%.
#Matric2019 #MatricResults A total of 18 schools across South Africa had none of their matrics who sat for the National Senior Certificate (NSC) exams achieving a pass. Nine of them are from Limpopo province. LM pic.twitter.com/ir3EVE0a3o— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 8, 2020
