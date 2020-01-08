Ramaphosa vows to rebuild ANC at Sol Plaatje ceremony
President Cyril Ramaphosa pledged the ANC will continue on the path that Plaatje and his comrades chartered for the movement by rebuilding it to be strong and powerful.
JOHANNESBURG - As the ANC's 108th birthday celebrations get underway, the party's leaders have gathered at the West-End Cemetery in Kimberley on Wednesday morning to reflect on the life of its founding secretary-general Solomon Plaatje.
Today marks the founding of the African National Congress. Cde Sol Plaatje, the first Secretary-General of the ANC, was among those present at the founding conference in 1912. We visited his gravesite this morning to draw inspiration from his life. #ANC108 pic.twitter.com/vhpcRsk8ET— Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) January 8, 2020
Admired for his intellectualism, writings and emotive thoughts on the land question, Plaatje's leadership of the country's oldest political party remains a shining beckon in the ANC to this day.
President Cyril Ramaphosa led a wreath-laying ceremony at Plaatje's grave, pledging that the ANC would continue on the path that he and his comrades chartered for the movement by rebuilding it to be strong and powerful.
Despite several resolutions to reunite the party, the party has been overwhelmed by infighting, factionalism and political patronage.
Ramaphosa explained: “To be an ANC that will have a disciplined membership, a committed leadership, a leadership that has integrity and subscribes to the high values of the ANC.”
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
More in Politics
-
Ramaphosa orders NC govt to tackle service delivery, unemployment
-
Ramaphosa calls for peace, unity among Northern Cape leaders
-
ANC, EFF petition council speaker to have DA removed in Tshwane
-
Ramaphosa promises to improve service delivery in Northern Cape
-
Mokgalapa's future as Tshwane mayor in balance after DA concludes probe
-
Oudtshoorn mayor set to finally face DA disciplinary panel
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.