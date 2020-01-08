View all in Latest
Ramaphosa vows to rebuild ANC at Sol Plaatje ceremony

President Cyril Ramaphosa pledged the ANC will continue on the path that Plaatje and his comrades chartered for the movement by rebuilding it to be strong and powerful.

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa lays a wreath at the gravesite of Solomon Plaatje on 8 January 2020. Plaatje was a founder member and the first general secretary of the South African Native National Congress (SANNC), which became ANC. Picture: @MYANC/Twitter
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa lays a wreath at the gravesite of Solomon Plaatje on 8 January 2020. Plaatje was a founder member and the first general secretary of the South African Native National Congress (SANNC), which became ANC. Picture: @MYANC/Twitter
6 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - As the ANC's 108th birthday celebrations get underway, the party's leaders have gathered at the West-End Cemetery in Kimberley on Wednesday morning to reflect on the life of its founding secretary-general Solomon Plaatje.

Admired for his intellectualism, writings and emotive thoughts on the land question, Plaatje's leadership of the country's oldest political party remains a shining beckon in the ANC to this day.

President Cyril Ramaphosa led a wreath-laying ceremony at Plaatje's grave, pledging that the ANC would continue on the path that he and his comrades chartered for the movement by rebuilding it to be strong and powerful.

Despite several resolutions to reunite the party, the party has been overwhelmed by infighting, factionalism and political patronage.

Ramaphosa explained: “To be an ANC that will have a disciplined membership, a committed leadership, a leadership that has integrity and subscribes to the high values of the ANC.”

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)

