Ramaphosa hails 2019 matric pass rate as a triumph

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has lauded the historic matric pass rate achieved by the class of 2019.
For the first time, the national pass rate breached the 80% threshold, climbing to 81.3 percent.
It’s a 3.1% improvement from the previous year.
Ramaphosa said that the results were a triumph and a clear signal that government's substantial investment in education was yielding results.
Over 790,000 candidates sat for the exams nationwide.
PASS RATE BY PROVINCE
The Free State was the leading province at 88.4%, an improvement of 0.9% from 2018.
Gauteng achieved 87.2%, a 0.7% decline from 2018.
North West achieved 86.8%, an improvement of 5.6% from 2018.
The Western Cape achieved 82.3%, a 0.8% improvement from 2018.
KwaZulu-Natal achieved 81.3%, an improvement of 5.1% from 2018.
Mpumalanga achieved 80.3%, a 1.4% improvement from 2018.
The Eastern Cape and Northern Cape tied at seventh, with both achieving 76.5%. The pass rate in the Eastern Cape improved by 5.9%, making it the most improved province, while the Northern Cape improved by 3.2% from 2018.
Limpopo achieved a pass rate of 73.2%, representing an improvement of 3.8% from 2018.
