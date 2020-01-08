Ramaphosa orders NC govt to tackle service delivery, unemployment
After witnessing some of the problems residents in the area had to put up with, President Cyril Ramaphosa said that he would be watching whether the provincial government effected change from all the way in Pretoria.
PAMPIERSTAD - With the focus on the Northern Cape this week ahead of the governing African National Congress (ANC)'s 108th birthday celebrations on Saturday, the province's government has been put on the president's watch list.
When he ascended to office, the Northern Cape's top politician Dr Zamani Saul described himself as an activist premier. He made grand promises to residents, saying that his administration would accelerate service delivery and put the people first.
But not even a year into his position, President Ramaphosa has vowed to keep an eye on some of the work being done by the government of the Northern Cape as residents plead for intervention.
Saul told residents at an ANC rally in Pampierstad that the president expects action.
"The president instructed me and the mayor of Phokwane, together with the Speaker, that we must work with the people of Phokwane to develop this area. With the door-to-door that we had, people complained about the roads, they complained about the high levels of unemployment..."
The Northern Cape has been battling with stubbron levels of unemployment and poverty for years with the situation compounded by a poor service delivery track record.
