Orlando Secondary School matriculants excited about next chapter

With the school exceeding the 80% pass rate for the 2019 matric class, top-performing pupils from the school say the results will pave the way for their futures.

SOWETO - Matriculants at the Orlando Secondary School say they're excited to start the next chapter of their lives with many setting their sights on tertiary studies.

Pupils have been collecting their results after government announced last night that the 2019 matric pass rate increased to 81%.

#MatricResults Khulekani Jomo of Orlando Secondary School says he’s pleased with his results after abjeiving a bachelors pass. He plans to enter the study field of biomedical sciences. AK pic.twitter.com/H6UgWz47Q9 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 8, 2020

“With my results, I think I’m going the right path…”

One pupil said it wasn’t possible without the help of his teachers.

“I couldn’t have done this alone, the teachers were very supportive.”

Principal of the school, Thomzana Mrwetyana said the school hoped to continue the positive trajectory with the class of 2020.

Matric results are live and can be accessed online from Eyewitness News' matric portal.