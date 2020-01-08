Orlando school head lauds teachers, NGOs for helping increase matric pass rate

Principal Thomzana Mrwetyana said that the increase in the pass rate was a joint effort between teachers and tutoring NGOs.

SOWETO - The principal of Orlando Secondary School has applauded teachers and tutoring NGOs for their help in bringing the school's matric pass rate up by 5%.

The school clinched an 83% matric pass rate for the class of 2019.

Tens of thousands of pupils received their matric results at midnight and are now arriving at their respective schools to collect their results.

#MatricResults Pupils at Orlando Secondary School make their way into the school building to collect their matric results. Pupils have been streaming in throughout the morning. AK pic.twitter.com/lS4Jct5oId — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 8, 2020

“The teachers committed themselves. They came on Sundays to offer tutoring.”

Founder of Project O Yumna Patel said that the objective was to help break the cycle of poverty.

“The best way to break the cycle of poverty is through education and if we can assist just one learner, that learner has the ability to teach another generation of learners.”

Matriculants will continue to stream in to collect their results throughout the morning before they wait for news from the universities they’ve applied to.

Matric results are live and can be accessed online from Eyewitness News' matric portal.