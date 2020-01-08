No clarity on whether ANC, EFF will get meeting to remove DA in Tshwane

On Wednesday, they filed a new petition to the office of Speaker Katlego Mathebe in yet another attempt to force her to convene a meeting.

JOHANNESBURG - There is still no clarity on whether the African National Congress (ANC) and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in Tshwane have been successful in their demand for a council meeting to bring motions of no confidence against presiding Democratic Alliance (DA)officials.

This came after Mathebe failed to approve an initial request to call a sitting, saying some of the signatures on that petition did not match those on the official register. Mathebe has commissioned a forensic probe.

In December, the council removed Mathebe and Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa through motions of no confidence.

However, the DA challenged all resolutions taken in that sitting, saying it was illegal.

The matter is now under review at the high court.

In a letter, the two parties say section 21 of the Municipal Structures Act states that Matheba is obliged to convene a sitting when the majority of councillors want her to do so through a written request.

ANC Tshwane chairperson Dr Kgosi Maepa said: “Is this not a delaying tactic because we called for a meeting. The city manager must run the meeting.”

Maepa said they’re not concerned with the speaker’s probe into their petition.

“I am a councillor and he’s a councillor and she’s a councillor. They’ve all signed here.”