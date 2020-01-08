No clarity on whether ANC, EFF will get meeting to remove DA in Tshwane

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 23°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 23°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
Go

No clarity on whether ANC, EFF will get meeting to remove DA in Tshwane

On Wednesday, they filed a new petition to the office of Speaker Katlego Mathebe in yet another attempt to force her to convene a meeting.

FILE: Tshwane ANC chairperson Kgosi Maepa. Picture: @kgosi_maepa/Twitter
FILE: Tshwane ANC chairperson Kgosi Maepa. Picture: @kgosi_maepa/Twitter
one minute ago

JOHANNESBURG - There is still no clarity on whether the African National Congress (ANC) and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in Tshwane have been successful in their demand for a council meeting to bring motions of no confidence against presiding Democratic Alliance (DA)officials.

On Wednesday, they filed a new petition to the office of Speaker Katlego Mathebe in yet another attempt to force her to convene a meeting.

This came after Mathebe failed to approve an initial request to call a sitting, saying some of the signatures on that petition did not match those on the official register. Mathebe has commissioned a forensic probe.

In December, the council removed Mathebe and Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa through motions of no confidence.

However, the DA challenged all resolutions taken in that sitting, saying it was illegal.

The matter is now under review at the high court.

In a letter, the two parties say section 21 of the Municipal Structures Act states that Matheba is obliged to convene a sitting when the majority of councillors want her to do so through a written request.

ANC Tshwane chairperson Dr Kgosi Maepa said: “Is this not a delaying tactic because we called for a meeting. The city manager must run the meeting.”

Maepa said they’re not concerned with the speaker’s probe into their petition.

“I am a councillor and he’s a councillor and she’s a councillor. They’ve all signed here.”

Timeline

More in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA