No clarity on whether ANC, EFF will get meeting to remove DA in Tshwane
On Wednesday, they filed a new petition to the office of Speaker Katlego Mathebe in yet another attempt to force her to convene a meeting.
JOHANNESBURG - There is still no clarity on whether the African National Congress (ANC) and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in Tshwane have been successful in their demand for a council meeting to bring motions of no confidence against presiding Democratic Alliance (DA)officials.
On Wednesday, they filed a new petition to the office of Speaker Katlego Mathebe in yet another attempt to force her to convene a meeting.
This came after Mathebe failed to approve an initial request to call a sitting, saying some of the signatures on that petition did not match those on the official register. Mathebe has commissioned a forensic probe.
In December, the council removed Mathebe and Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa through motions of no confidence.
However, the DA challenged all resolutions taken in that sitting, saying it was illegal.
The matter is now under review at the high court.
In a letter, the two parties say section 21 of the Municipal Structures Act states that Matheba is obliged to convene a sitting when the majority of councillors want her to do so through a written request.
ANC Tshwane chairperson Dr Kgosi Maepa said: “Is this not a delaying tactic because we called for a meeting. The city manager must run the meeting.”
Maepa said they’re not concerned with the speaker’s probe into their petition.
“I am a councillor and he’s a councillor and she’s a councillor. They’ve all signed here.”
More in Politics
-
#ANC108: Cake & champagne as the ANC promises to correct its ways
-
Tshwane Speaker slams ANC, EFF's 'fraudulent petition' to have DA removed
-
Ramaphosa orders NC govt to tackle service delivery, unemployment
-
Ramaphosa vows to rebuild ANC at Sol Plaatje ceremony
-
Ramaphosa calls for peace, unity among Northern Cape leaders
-
ANC, EFF petition council speaker to have DA removed in Tshwane
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.