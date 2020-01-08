MPs happy with 2019 matric results
Basic Education Committee chairperson Bongiwe Mbinqo Gigaba said that they were happy with the results and wanted the department to sustain the improvement well into the future.
CAPE TOWN - Parliament’s Basic Education portfolio committee has congratulated the class of 2019 for the improved matric results.
Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga announced the pass rate on Tuesday night, which stands at 81.3%, the highest the country has achieved since 1994.
The Basic Education committee said that the general improvement in the “standard and complexity” of questions put to learners augured well for the quality of results produced by the system.
Basic Education Committee chairperson Bongiwe Mbinqo Gigaba said that they were happy with the results and wanted the department to sustain the improvement well into the future.
She said that the percentage confirmed that a great deal of hard work had been put in by learners, teachers and all others in the Basic Education sector.
But she shared the concern raised by Minister Angie Motshekga about the dropout rate.
"We need to make it clear that we are happy with the results and we think that it's a serious improvement, which we are happy about. However, we are concerned about the dropout rate and we think that the department should do more to ensure that they track the learners."
Mbinqo Gigaba said that the committee would be analysing the results further when they met with the minister and officials once Parliament resumed.
"We are going to analyse the results together and see what we can do to maintain the 80% [pass rate] and rather get more percentages."
Matric results are live and can be accessed online from Eyewitness News' matric portal.
More in Local
-
Ramaphosa orders NC govt to tackle service delivery, unemployment
-
SA’s top matriculant to focus on molecular biology and biotechnology
-
Ramaphosa vows to rebuild ANC at Sol Plaatje ceremony
-
Motshekga expresses concern over school dropout, repetition rates
-
WC top cop Matakata backed to strengthen police structures
-
Nersa: If Eskom wins court matter, power prices will rise
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.