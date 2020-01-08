MPs happy with 2019 matric results

Basic Education Committee chairperson Bongiwe Mbinqo Gigaba said that they were happy with the results and wanted the department to sustain the improvement well into the future.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament’s Basic Education portfolio committee has congratulated the class of 2019 for the improved matric results.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga announced the pass rate on Tuesday night, which stands at 81.3%, the highest the country has achieved since 1994.

The Basic Education committee said that the general improvement in the “standard and complexity” of questions put to learners augured well for the quality of results produced by the system.

Basic Education Committee chairperson Bongiwe Mbinqo Gigaba said that they were happy with the results and wanted the department to sustain the improvement well into the future.

She said that the percentage confirmed that a great deal of hard work had been put in by learners, teachers and all others in the Basic Education sector.

But she shared the concern raised by Minister Angie Motshekga about the dropout rate.

"We need to make it clear that we are happy with the results and we think that it's a serious improvement, which we are happy about. However, we are concerned about the dropout rate and we think that the department should do more to ensure that they track the learners."

Mbinqo Gigaba said that the committee would be analysing the results further when they met with the minister and officials once Parliament resumed.

"We are going to analyse the results together and see what we can do to maintain the 80% [pass rate] and rather get more percentages."

Matric results are live and can be accessed online from Eyewitness News' matric portal.