Motshekga expresses concern over school dropout, repetition rates

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said that despite several challenges, the 2019 matric pass rate proved that the country's public education system was constantly improving.

JOHANNESBURG - Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said that despite several challenges, the 2019 matric pass rate proved that the country's public education system was constantly improving.

The class of 2019 achieved an 81.3 percent pass rate, the highest since 1994.

While the results had been widely welcomed, some organisations said they did not provide a good indication of the health of the education system as whole.

Motshekga acknowledged that the school dropout and repetition rates remained concerning.

“The second chance programme tracks those who have fallen by the wayside, so we are the first to acknowledge that the dropout and repetition rates are disturbing.”



To get your results, visit matric.ewn.co.za