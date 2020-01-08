Matric results: Gauteng takes bragging rights for best-performing districts

Out of the top ten performing districts in the country, six were from Gauteng, two from the Free State; one each from the North West and the Northern Cape.

JOHANNESBURG - The class of 2019 is celebrating on Wednesday morning with the top three performing districts all in Gauteng and none of the 75 districts in the country attaining a pass rate below 60%.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga announced that the national pass rate was 81.3%.

Four of the top 10 districts performed beyond 90% - the other six, performed above 85%.

Gauteng may have lost the top province spot but Minister Motshekga commended the province for the best performing districts.

"The leading district is Tshwane South in Gauteng, with 93.3%. Second is Gauteng North in Gauteng, with 90.7%."

Tshwane North was third-best with 90.6% and in fourth was Fezile Dabi in the Free State, with 90.3%.

Out of the top ten performing districts in the country, six were from Gauteng, two from the Free State; one each from the North West and the Northern Cape.

Forty-five districts got an 80% pass rate.

Twenty-four districts achieved pass rates of between 70% and 79% and six districts - one in the Eastern Cape, and five in Limpopo - achieved pass rates of between 60% and 69.9%.