Matric results: Education MEC reacts after WC slips to fourth spot
The class of 2019 achieved an 81.3% pass rate, the highest since 1994.
CAPE TOWN - Education MEC Debbie Schafer on Wednesday reacted to the Western Cape slipping to the fourth spot after the 2019 matric results were results.
Several provinces saw a remarkable increase.
Schafer said pass rates needed to be seen in the context of the retention rate from Grade 10-12.
The MEC explained it was tempting to cull learners between Grades 10 and 12 in order to enhance the matric pass rate.
“Another important factor to analyse is the number and percentage of learners writing the final exam. The important fact about this is that weaker learners are not included in the pass percentage.
“If we consider Grade 10 enrollment in 2017 (both public and independent schools) to those that wrote, I am pleased that we have seen an improvement in retention of those entering Grade 10 in 2017 and those entering to write the NSC in 2019 from 62.9% in 2018 to 64.3.% in 2019.”
For the past few years, the DA-led Western Cape government has argued its results were far better than the national average.
However, this year the province dropped to fourth spot.
#MatricResults2019 #Matric2019 #MatricResults This is the matric pass rate for the passed decade, the lowest being 2009 and the highest being 2019. LM pic.twitter.com/DGsTqqGdJ8— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 8, 2020
