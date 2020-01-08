Load shedding back from 9pm

Eskom says load shedding is at night to minimise the impact of power cuts by not affecting the working day.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has announced that stage two load shedding will begin at 9pm tonight and ending at 8am tomorrow morning.

It says load shedding is at night to minimise the impact of power cuts by not affecting the working day.

The power system has been suffering from a constrained system, with a number of units out of commission.