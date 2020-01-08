Load shedding back from 9pm
Eskom says load shedding is at night to minimise the impact of power cuts by not affecting the working day.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has announced that stage two load shedding will begin at 9pm tonight and ending at 8am tomorrow morning.
The power system has been suffering from a constrained system, with a number of units out of commission.
#POWERALERT 2— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) January 8, 2020
Date: 08 January 2020
Eskom to implement Stage 2 loadshedding from 21:00 this evening until 08:00 tomorrow morning @SABCNewsOnline @ewnupdates @IOL @eNCA @TimesLIVE @News24 @TheCitizen_News @SowetanLIVE @CityPowerJhb @City_Ekurhuleni @CityTshwane @eThekwiniM pic.twitter.com/3Tyqk4DUeG
