Leave pupils out of protests, says Lesufi after matric pass rate drops
Gauteng received the second-highest pass rate in the country, achieving 87.2%, a 0.7% decline from the previous year.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said schools that experienced disruptions due to protests dragged the province's matric pass rate down.
Lesufi was speaking at the announcement of the provincial matric results in Randburg.
Gauteng received the second-highest pass rate in the country, achieving 87.2%, a 0.7% decline from the previous year.
Lesufi said communities that targeted schools during protests had a direct effect on the performance of schools.
“The schools that used to give us a good performance were affected by protests.”
Lesufi urged community members to stay away from schools during protests.
“We don’t tell people not to protest, but leave learners out of it.”
The MEC congratulated the class of 2019, saying despite the province coming second in the country, there were many victories to celebrate such as having claimed the top three performing districts and accounting for the highest number of bachelor passes.
More in Local
-
SAA named among top airlines globally for on-time arrivals
-
Surviving the ‘Januworry’ blues after the festive hangover
-
Matric results: Education MEC reacts after WC slips to fourth spot
-
8 appear in court after being found with lion’s paws, bones
-
Authorities investigate cause of death of 4 children in Motherwell
-
Tshwane Speaker slams ANC, EFF's 'fraudulent petition' to have DA removed
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.