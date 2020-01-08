How SA's matric pass rate has changed between 2009-2019

In 10 years, the pass rate has increased by over 20 percentage points from the start to the end of the decade.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's matric pass rate has remained within the 60% - 80% range over the past decade.

In 2009, the pass rate was 60.6%. The class of 2019 achieved a pass rate of 81.3%, becoming the first batch of matrics to achieve above 80% in post-apartheid South Africa.

Over 790,000 candidates sat for the exams nationwide. President Cyril Ramaphosa hailed the class of 2019, saying the results were a triumph and a clear signal that government's substantial investment in education was yielding results.

#MatricResults2019 #Matric2019 #MatricResults This is the matric pass rate for the passed decade, the lowest being 2009 and the highest being 2019. LM pic.twitter.com/DGsTqqGdJ8 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 8, 2020

2019 PASS RATE BY PROVINCE

The Free State was the leading province at 88.4%, an improvement of 0.9% from 2018.

Gauteng achieved 87.2%, a 0.7% decline from 2018.

North West achieved 86.8%, an improvement of 5.6% from 2018.

The Western Cape achieved 82.3%, a 0.8% improvement from 2018.

KwaZulu-Natal achieved 81.3%, an improvement of 5.1% from 2018.

Mpumalanga achieved 80.3%, a 1.4% improvement from 2018.

The Eastern Cape and Northern Cape tied at seventh, with both achieving 76.5%. The pass rate in the Eastern Cape improved by 5.9%, making it the most improved province, while the Northern Cape improved by 3.2% from 2018.

Limpopo achieved a pass rate of 73.2%, representing an improvement of 3.8% from 2018.