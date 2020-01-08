How SA's matric pass rate has changed between 2009-2019
In 10 years, the pass rate has increased by over 20 percentage points from the start to the end of the decade.
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's matric pass rate has remained within the 60% - 80% range over the past decade.
In 10 years, the pass rate has increased by over 20 percentage points by the end of the decade.
In 2009, the pass rate was 60.6%. The class of 2019 achieved a pass rate of 81.3%, becoming the first batch of matrics to achieve above 80% in post-apartheid South Africa.
Over 790,000 candidates sat for the exams nationwide. President Cyril Ramaphosa hailed the class of 2019, saying the results were a triumph and a clear signal that government's substantial investment in education was yielding results.
#MatricResults2019 #Matric2019 #MatricResults This is the matric pass rate for the passed decade, the lowest being 2009 and the highest being 2019. LM pic.twitter.com/DGsTqqGdJ8— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 8, 2020
2019 PASS RATE BY PROVINCE
The Free State was the leading province at 88.4%, an improvement of 0.9% from 2018.
Gauteng achieved 87.2%, a 0.7% decline from 2018.
North West achieved 86.8%, an improvement of 5.6% from 2018.
The Western Cape achieved 82.3%, a 0.8% improvement from 2018.
KwaZulu-Natal achieved 81.3%, an improvement of 5.1% from 2018.
Mpumalanga achieved 80.3%, a 1.4% improvement from 2018.
The Eastern Cape and Northern Cape tied at seventh, with both achieving 76.5%. The pass rate in the Eastern Cape improved by 5.9%, making it the most improved province, while the Northern Cape improved by 3.2% from 2018.
Limpopo achieved a pass rate of 73.2%, representing an improvement of 3.8% from 2018.
More in Local
-
Orlando Secondary School matriculants excited about next chapter
-
Higher Education Minister warns prospective students against illegal colleges
-
High likelihood of load shedding for Wednesday evening - Eskom
-
Schools with 0% matric pass rate increase to 18 in 2019
-
Orlando school head lauds teachers, NGOs for helping increase matric pass rate
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.