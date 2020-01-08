Higher Education Minister warns prospective students against illegal colleges
Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande said young people needed to be aware of illegal colleges offering bogus qualifications.
JOHANNESBURG - Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande has warned prospective students to avoid illegal or fly-by-night colleges as they calculate their next move.
More than 790,000 candidates sat for their matric exams last year, with 81.3% of them passing.
Nzimande said that young people needed to be aware of illegal colleges offering bogus qualifications.
His spokesperson Ishmael Mnisi said: “Before enrolling with an institution of higher learning ask for evidence that they are registered, and their programmes are registered. The evidence is the certificate of registration and registration number issued by the department.”
