High likelihood of load shedding for Wednesday evening - Eskom

Spokesperson Dikatso Mothae said that technical teams were doing planned maintenance to minimise unplanned outages.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom is warning there's a high likelihood of stage two load shedding on Wednesday evening.

The utility suspended rolling blackouts at 6am today but said that the power system remained vulnerable.

*How to check your load shedding schedule

Eskom said that it needed to replenish water resources for its pumped storage schemes to minimise the use of diesel at its open cycle gas turbines.

It was currently using emergency resources to meet demand.

Spokesperson Dikatso Mothae said that technical teams were doing planned maintenance to minimise unplanned outages.

"The system is already quite constrained. Our unplanned outages or breakdowns are sitting at over 13,000MW. When we generally speak about being able to limit the load shedding, we say if we can contain those unplanned outages or breakdowns to below 9,500MW, then the risk of load shedding is quite low."

The struggling parastatal has called on customers to use electricity sparingly.