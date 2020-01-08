DBE: Gradual increase in matrics passing maths & science in last 5 years

In 2019, 54.6% of matrics passed maths compared to 54.6% in 2015. In physical science, 75.5% passed the subject in 2019 compared to 58.6% in 2015.

JOHANNESBURG - There has been a gradual increase in the number of matric pupils who wrote and passed in the maths and physical science subjects over the last five years.

This was according to the Department of Basic Education's School Performance report, which is released each year along with the matric results.

The class of 2019 achieved a pass rate of 81.3%, which the first time the pass rate has reached 80% in a democratic South Africa.

In 2019, 54.6% of matrics passed maths compared to 54.6% in 2015. In physical science, 75.5% passed the subject in 2019 compared to 58.6% in 2015.