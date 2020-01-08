FS Premier praises Education MEC after province reclaims top matric spot

The province achieved a matric pass rate of 88.4%, unseating Gauteng which dropped to 87.2%

JOHANNESBURG - Free State Premier Sisi Ntombela has commended her Education MEC Tate Makgoe for reclaiming the number one matric spot.

The province achieved 88.4%, unseating Gauteng which dropped to 87.2%.

North West unseated the Western Cape in the third position with 86.8%.

The overall matric pass rate surpassed the 80% mark for the first time, reaching 81.3%.

At least 788,383 full-time and part-time candidates wrote the exams. The Free State is the top-performing province at 88.4%

Ntombela was over the moon.

“I am very excited and very happy, but I knew that comrade Tate is working very hard.”

The Free State surpassed Gauteng, which was the top province last year but has dropped slightly to 87.2%.

While the Eastern Cape is the second least performing province, it’s the most improved by 5.9% achieving a 76.5% pass rate.

Limpopo remains the worst-performing province, but it too achieved 73.2%.