FS Premier praises Education MEC after province reclaims top matric spot
The province achieved a matric pass rate of 88.4%, unseating Gauteng which dropped to 87.2%
JOHANNESBURG - Free State Premier Sisi Ntombela has commended her Education MEC Tate Makgoe for reclaiming the number one matric spot.
North West unseated the Western Cape in the third position with 86.8%.
The overall matric pass rate surpassed the 80% mark for the first time, reaching 81.3%.
At least 788,383 full-time and part-time candidates wrote the exams. The Free State is the top-performing province at 88.4%
Ntombela was over the moon.
“I am very excited and very happy, but I knew that comrade Tate is working very hard.”
The Free State surpassed Gauteng, which was the top province last year but has dropped slightly to 87.2%.
While the Eastern Cape is the second least performing province, it’s the most improved by 5.9% achieving a 76.5% pass rate.
Limpopo remains the worst-performing province, but it too achieved 73.2%.
