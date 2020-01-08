Education system is stabilising, say experts after 2019 matric results
Sarah Gravett, the dean of education at the University of Johannesburg, said the improvement in various provinces revealed that despite insufficient infrastructure and limited resources, efforts had been made to try and deliver quality education.
JOHANNESBURG - Experts believe the national 2019 matric pass rate is a step in the right direction.
Sarah Gravett, the dean of education at the University of Johannesburg, said the improvement in various provinces including the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Limpopo revealed that despite insufficient infrastructure and limited resources, efforts had been made to try and deliver quality education.
Gravett said fundamental subjects, including maths and science, remained a challenge in the curriculum which had been changed several times in the past decade.
“I think the results tell us the system is stabilising. There is still a lot of work to do, particularly in the early years of schooling.”
However, the University of Pretoria’s Chika Sehoole said the CAPS syllabus had proven to be a positive sign of transformation in the education system.
“We are not only talking about that learners are achieving good marks for maths and science, but learners who do well in all subjects, including sign language. I think we’re going in the right direction as a country.”
More in Local
-
FS Premier praises Education MEC after province reclaims top matric spot
-
Load shedding back from 9pm
-
US students drop tour of Robben Island to join workers’ picket
-
#ANC108: Cake & champagne as the ANC promises to correct its ways
-
Western Cape government offers support to fire-ravaged Australia
-
Leave pupils out of protests, says Lesufi after matric pass rate drops
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.