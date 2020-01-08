Beer truck loses load, causes traffic on M1

As a result, one lane is open to traffic.

JOHANNESBURG - A truck has lost its load on the on M1 south near the Marlboro off-ramp causing major obstruction.

Officials said that cans of beer were now strewn across the highway.

Joburg Metro Police spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said: “A lot of beer has fallen off the truck on the M1 south. Only one lane is open.”