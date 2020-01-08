Beer truck loses load, causes traffic on M1

Nersa: If Eskom wins court matter, power prices will rise
Business
As a result, one lane is open to traffic.
JOHANNESBURG - A truck has lost its load on the on M1 south near the Marlboro off-ramp causing major obstruction.
Officials said that cans of beer were now strewn across the highway.
As a result, one lane is open to traffic.
Joburg Metro Police spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said: “A lot of beer has fallen off the truck on the M1 south. Only one lane is open.”
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.