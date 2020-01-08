#ANC108: Cake & champagne as the ANC promises to correct its ways
While the organisation has plenty to celebrate given its ability to retain political power since the advent of democracy, President Cyril Ramaphosa has also admitted that there were negative elements that the ANC was still working to rid itself of.
KIMBERLEY - As the African National Congress’ (ANC) 108th birthday celebrations get into full swing across the Northern Cape, President Cyril Ramaphosa has promised the community of Galeshewe in Kimberley a renewed party.
While the organisation celebrates its ability to retain political power since the advent of democracy, Ramaphosa admitted that there were negative elements that the ANC was still working to rid itself of.
Despite the country’s debilitating economy, ANC leaders continued with the party’s cake-cutting tradition.
While many who showed up for the ceremony could not find room in the Mayibuye Community Hall in Galeshewe to share in the moment, the president reassured them that the ANC’s birthday was as momentous for them.
He promised that the party was finding its way back to moral fortitude.
“We are correcting our own ways so that we serve our people with diligence and commitment. We want to get rid of the tendencies of the past, like corruption.”
Ramaphosa was expected to consult the community in the same area over a number of issues including service delivery on Wednesday afternoon.
Engagement with Faith-based formations in Galeshewe, Francis Baard region, Northern Cape #ANC108 https://t.co/zj1VkOxOd4— Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) January 8, 2020
@MYANC President @CyrilRamaphosa addresses volunteers outside the Mayibuye Centre with the leadership and structures of the movement. #ANC108 #ANCNC2020 #Khawuleza pic.twitter.com/0RdhDquJQt— #ANC108 #ANCNC2020 #Khawuleza (@MYANC) January 8, 2020
@myANC Treasurer General Paul Mashatile flanked by several NEC members and provincial leaders cut the cake to mark the ANC’s 108 anniversary in Mothibistad at the John Taolo Gaetsewe district municipality #ANC108 #ANCNC2020 #Khawuleza pic.twitter.com/4TYnCNPli9— #ANC108 #ANCNC2020 #Khawuleza (@MYANC) January 8, 2020
At the Mayibuye Multi-purpose Centre in Galeshewe for the cake cutting ceremony to mark 108 years of the ANC. In 2018 we embarked on a revolutionary pilgrimage and visited the gravesites of ANC leaders who were there in the beginning. ANC has a rich history and ancestry. #ANC108 pic.twitter.com/HDg7E7JZlH— Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) January 8, 2020
