After matric results, Gauteng govt to release performance of primary schools
For the first time, parents will get a picture of which primary schools are the best in the province.
JOHANNESBURG - In a bid to improve Gauteng’s education system, Premier David Makhura has announced his government would be releasing the performances of primary schools in the coming week.
Makhura said the government would take a different approach, investing not only in high school education but also in early childhood development.
Makhura was speaking in Randburg on Wednesday, where the province’s top students, schools and districts were announced.
Gauteng received the second-highest matric pass rate in the country, achieving an 87.2%.
Makhura said early childhood development centres had been neglected for too long.
“Every year I have said to MEC Lesufi that I want him to show me how our learners are doing in those foundation phases. So when we release matric results, we want our province to know how lower grades are doing.”
