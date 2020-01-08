After dodging bullets for exams, CT matriculant excited to become teacher

Chad Abrahams, aged 18, is among the 61.3% of matrics who passed at Arcadia Senior Secondary.

CAPE TOWN - One of Bonteheuwel’s top matriculants has encouraged other learners from gang-ridden communities to rise above the challenges.

The province’s overall pass rate is 82.3% while nationally 81.3% made the grade, the highest pass since 1994.

Abrahams was one of 41 matrics who lined up at Arcadia Senior Secondary.

He achieved a bachelor's pass with a distinction in business studies.

During his matric year, he had to dodge bullets while walking home from exams and he had to deal with other socio-economic challenges.

“At the end of everything, it’s God’s grace that helped me get this far.”

Overjoyed and trying to contain his excitement, he's now preparing to study towards a Bachelor of Business Administration degree with the aim of becoming a teacher.

“Don’t allow the state of your community to determine the outcome of your life.”