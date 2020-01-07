WATCH LIVE: Matric class of 2019 achieves 81.3% pass rate
Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga is briefing the country on the pass rate for the matric class of 2019.
MIDRAND - Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has announced that the matric class of 2019 has achieved a pass rate of 81.3%, from 78.2% in 2018.
The class of 2019 has breached the 80% threshold for the first time.
Around 700,000 learners sat for the national senior certificate examinations at over 7,400 venues across the country.
WATCH: 2019 matric pass rate announcement
The Independent Examination Board (IEB) has already announced its class of 2019 achieved a pass rate of 98.82% a slight drop from 98.92% in 2018.
Individual exam results from the Department of Basic Education will be released on Wednesday.
To get your results, visit matric.ewn.co.za
