WATCH LIVE: Matric class of 2019 achieves 81.3% pass rate

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga is briefing the country on the pass rate for the matric class of 2019.

MIDRAND - Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has announced that the matric class of 2019 has achieved a pass rate of 81.3%, from 78.2% in 2018.

The class of 2019 has breached the 80% threshold for the first time.

Around 700,000 learners sat for the national senior certificate examinations at over 7,400 venues across the country.

WATCH: 2019 matric pass rate announcement

The Independent Examination Board (IEB) has already announced its class of 2019 achieved a pass rate of 98.82% a slight drop from 98.92% in 2018.

Individual exam results from the Department of Basic Education will be released on Wednesday.

