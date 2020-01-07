‘The children suffered’: CT children’s home investigated for mismanagement

The board of the Beitun Nur Home for the Destitute in Schaapkraal has sounded the alarm and wants the Western Cape Social Development Department and the Human Rights Commission to assist.

CAPE TOWN - A home for destitute children is being investigated following complaints of governance failures, financial mismanagement and invasion of privacy.

The board of the Beitun Nur Home for the Destitute in Schaapkraal has sounded the alarm and wants the Western Cape Social Development Department and the Human Rights Commission to assist.

The board stated it regretted allowing the home to deteriorate.

The board of the Beitun Nur Home for the Destitute has revealed donor funds were misused by the manager and the administrator.

Clothing, including school uniforms, and stationery were also never distributed to the children.

The premises in Schaapkraal is also in a seriously bad state and has unsafe structures.

Board member Zona Morton said the home was not run as it should be and the children suffered.

“They were sent home without clothes. This home closed down and it’s not meant to be closed down. They were sent to parents who could not look after them.”

The board has also raised issues relating to the invasion of privacy, because CCTV cameras were installed everywhere, including in the prayer room.

Pornography was also discovered on a computer used by the administrator.