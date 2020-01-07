‘The children suffered’: CT children’s home investigated for mismanagement
The board of the Beitun Nur Home for the Destitute in Schaapkraal has sounded the alarm and wants the Western Cape Social Development Department and the Human Rights Commission to assist.
CAPE TOWN - A home for destitute children is being investigated following complaints of governance failures, financial mismanagement and invasion of privacy.
The board of the Beitun Nur Home for the Destitute in Schaapkraal has sounded the alarm and wants the Western Cape Social Development Department and the Human Rights Commission to assist.
The board stated it regretted allowing the home to deteriorate.
The board of the Beitun Nur Home for the Destitute has revealed donor funds were misused by the manager and the administrator.
Clothing, including school uniforms, and stationery were also never distributed to the children.
The premises in Schaapkraal is also in a seriously bad state and has unsafe structures.
Board member Zona Morton said the home was not run as it should be and the children suffered.
“They were sent home without clothes. This home closed down and it’s not meant to be closed down. They were sent to parents who could not look after them.”
The board has also raised issues relating to the invasion of privacy, because CCTV cameras were installed everywhere, including in the prayer room.
Pornography was also discovered on a computer used by the administrator.
More in Local
-
WATCH LIVE: Matric class of 2019 achieves 81.3% pass rate
-
Stage 2 load shedding Wednesday ahead of matric results release
-
Despite living alone during his matric year, Fortune Khoza excelled
-
Matric class of 2019 in league of its own: Motshekga
-
ANC, EFF petition council speaker to have DA removed in Tshwane
-
Ramaphosa promises to improve service delivery in Northern Cape
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.