St Davids Marist Inanda achieves 100% matric pass rate

Among the schools is St Davids Marist Inanda in Johannesburg where top student Miguel Torres achieved 99% for mathematics.

JOHANNESBURG - There's celebrations and relief around the country for many on Tuesday morning as matrics receive their results released by the Independent Examinations Board (IEB).

Among the schools is St Davids Marist Inanda in Johannesburg where top student Miguel Torres achieved 99% for mathematics.

Torres got eight distinctions.

He was one of 16 boys at the school who achieved six distinctions and above at the school.

“I've always had an aptitude for mathematics, I think what made it enjoyable was that I could take a concept and apply it to solve a problem. What I’m looking to do is study a BSC in Mathematics at Wits that's my first choice.”

The 129 candidates of St Davids achieved a 100% pass rate, with 98% of them awarded bachelor degree passes.

IEB matriculants can view their results on EWN's online portal.