St Davids Marist Inanda achieves 100% matric pass rate
Among the schools is St Davids Marist Inanda in Johannesburg where top student Miguel Torres achieved 99% for mathematics.
JOHANNESBURG - There's celebrations and relief around the country for many on Tuesday morning as matrics receive their results released by the Independent Examinations Board (IEB).
Among the schools is St Davids Marist Inanda in Johannesburg where top student Miguel Torres achieved 99% for mathematics.
Torres got eight distinctions.
He was one of 16 boys at the school who achieved six distinctions and above at the school.
“I've always had an aptitude for mathematics, I think what made it enjoyable was that I could take a concept and apply it to solve a problem. What I’m looking to do is study a BSC in Mathematics at Wits that's my first choice.”
The 129 candidates of St Davids achieved a 100% pass rate, with 98% of them awarded bachelor degree passes.
IEB matriculants can view their results on EWN's online portal.
More in Local
-
DA in Gauteng distances itself from Helen Zille's recent tweets
-
Cape Town CPFs have high hopes for new WC top cop
-
ANC refuses to discourage flamboyance at 8 January rally
-
IEB releases 2019 matric results
-
We want to revive hope, says ANC ahead of 8 Jan statement
-
DA: Lebogang Maile is lying through his teeth over Tshwane
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.