Saheti matric pupil tops class despite cancer diagnosis

Antonio Aristides was diagnosed with stage 4 Hodgkins lymphoma in July but went on to achieve top marks.

JOHANNESBURG - As the class of 2019 respond to their final-exam results, a pupil from Saheti High School on the East Rand stands out as an example of perseverance, having clinched 8 distinctions while undergoing chemotherapy.

Independent Examinations Board (IEB) results were released at midnight and pupils have made their way to their respective schools today to collect their results.

Wearing a black hat and black golf shirt, Aristides said doctors at one point told him he wouldn’t finish matric in 2019.

He was diagnosed after writing three preliminary examinations.

The top pupil said he was more stressed about his schoolwork than his diagnosis.

“Ironically it was less stressful after I was diagnosed, I used to stress about small things in life…”

Aristides achieved 8 distinctions and plans to study engineering

He has one more chemotherapy session booked in two week's time.

