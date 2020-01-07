Richard Maponya's memorial service will celebrate his life, says family
His family said they would release details around his funeral in due course.
JOHANNESBURG – Dr Richard Maponya's family has announced that a memorial service will be held for the late businessman on Wednesday at the Rosebank Union Church.
The service will start at 10am.
Maponya, dubbed "the father of black retail", died yesterday morning at the age of 99.
Family spokesperson Mandla Sibeko said: “Tomorrow is a moment to celebrate the life Dr Maponya lived. The family will gather friends and the people of Soweto to celebrate him and reflect on the journey he walked.”
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
