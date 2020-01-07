Rescue locomotive breaks down trying to get to stuck Shosholoza Meyl train

Shosholoza Meyl has confirmed that one of its trains has been stuck in Prince Albert in the Western Cape since Monday night due to locomotive failure.

JOHANNESBURG – Shosholoza Meyl has confirmed that one of its trains has been stuck in Prince Albert in the Western Cape since Monday night due to locomotive failure.

It's understood the train left Johannesburg on Sunday and was meant to arrive in Cape Town yesterday.

The long-distance train service said that it's been experiencing delays while trying to reach its customers after one of its rescue coaches broke down en route last night.

In a bizarre coincidence, it said that its other coaches, which are now on the way, were delayed by work being done on the train lines which only re-opened in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The train service said it was also arranging buses to ferry passengers to Cape Town.

Spokesperson Daisy Daniel said: “Passengers have been informed that there’s a loco on the way to Prince Albert and they will depart at 10am to arrive in Cape Town at 20:00. It’s one of those incidents where you don’t plan.”

At the same time, passengers described how they'd been stuck on the train without any explanation.

A man who is on the train described the situation: "The situation is quite dire, we don’t have water on the train, the toilets are stuck and we can’t even take a bath."