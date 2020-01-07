View all in Latest
Ramaphosa promises to improve service delivery in Northern Cape

Along with other high-ranking ANC officials, the president visited Phokwane in Pampierstad, where community members slammed the state of service delivery.

President Cyril Ramaphosa sits with a resident in the Northern Cape during an ANC campaign on 7 January 2019. The ruling party met with residents in the province ahead its 108th birthday celebrations. Picture: @MYANC/Twitter
one minute ago

PAMPIERSTAD - President Cyril Ramaphosa has promised to urgently address the water and sewage problems being experienced by citizens in various parts of the Northern Cape.

Along with other high-ranking African National Congress (ANC) officials, the president visited Phokwane in Pampierstad, where community members slammed the state of service delivery.

The outreach is part of the ANC’s 108th birthday celebrations.

Dozens of people, mostly children, braved the wet weather conditions that turned the gravel roads into impassable mud to meet Ramaphosa.

From a distance, they complained about a long list of issues, which ironically on this rainy day all appeared to be centred on water.

Ekay Lenepa said he was glad the president got to walk in the mud and pools of water to get a first-hand experience of their daily lives.

“Our municipalities need more money to fix our roads and the potholes, especially the muddy roads.”

Ramaphosa told them that he had instructed the Northern Cape government to address the issue with haste.

“We’re going to start a project to fix your roads here. We will be monitoring the project from our office in Pretoria.”

The president also addressed ANC members at a rally on Tuesday afternoon.

