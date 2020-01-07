Ramaphosa promises to improve service delivery in Northern Cape
Along with other high-ranking ANC officials, the president visited Phokwane in Pampierstad, where community members slammed the state of service delivery.
PAMPIERSTAD - President Cyril Ramaphosa has promised to urgently address the water and sewage problems being experienced by citizens in various parts of the Northern Cape.
Along with other high-ranking African National Congress (ANC) officials, the president visited Phokwane in Pampierstad, where community members slammed the state of service delivery.
The outreach is part of the ANC’s 108th birthday celebrations.
Dozens of people, mostly children, braved the wet weather conditions that turned the gravel roads into impassable mud to meet Ramaphosa.
#ANC108 President Cyril Ramaphosa engages members of Mme Anna’s family in Phokwane as part of his door-to-door campaign. He didn’t make any promises to the families visited, which live in poverty. Instead ANC t-shirts were handed out to them. TM pic.twitter.com/ZYEc5MJM8d— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 7, 2020
From a distance, they complained about a long list of issues, which ironically on this rainy day all appeared to be centred on water.
Ekay Lenepa said he was glad the president got to walk in the mud and pools of water to get a first-hand experience of their daily lives.
“Our municipalities need more money to fix our roads and the potholes, especially the muddy roads.”
#ANC108 President Cyril Ramaphosa interacts with children who asked to greet him as he walked around Phokwane. (NB: Parent granted permission for publishing.) TM pic.twitter.com/o8L1dFl5YB— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 7, 2020
Ramaphosa told them that he had instructed the Northern Cape government to address the issue with haste.
“We’re going to start a project to fix your roads here. We will be monitoring the project from our office in Pretoria.”
The president also addressed ANC members at a rally on Tuesday afternoon.
#ANC108 President Cyril Ramaphosa is now addressing ANC volunteers in the Phokwane area - explaining the jobs challenge in the country after hearing countless complaints from the locals regarding joblessness. He says the government is working to resolve the problem. TM pic.twitter.com/iWsDzCm5Sk— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 7, 2020
More in Politics
-
ANC, EFF petition council speaker to have DA removed in Tshwane
-
Mokgalapa's future as Tshwane mayor in balance after DA concludes probe
-
Oudtshoorn mayor set to finally face DA disciplinary panel
-
DA's Moodey distances himself from latest Helen Zille tweets
-
ANC refuses to discourage flamboyance at 8 January rally
-
We want to revive hope, says ANC ahead of 8 Jan statement
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.