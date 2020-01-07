Ramaphosa promises to improve service delivery in Northern Cape

Along with other high-ranking ANC officials, the president visited Phokwane in Pampierstad, where community members slammed the state of service delivery.

PAMPIERSTAD - President Cyril Ramaphosa has promised to urgently address the water and sewage problems being experienced by citizens in various parts of the Northern Cape.

The outreach is part of the ANC’s 108th birthday celebrations.

Dozens of people, mostly children, braved the wet weather conditions that turned the gravel roads into impassable mud to meet Ramaphosa.

#ANC108 President Cyril Ramaphosa engages members of Mme Anna’s family in Phokwane as part of his door-to-door campaign. He didn’t make any promises to the families visited, which live in poverty. Instead ANC t-shirts were handed out to them. TM pic.twitter.com/ZYEc5MJM8d — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 7, 2020

From a distance, they complained about a long list of issues, which ironically on this rainy day all appeared to be centred on water.

Ekay Lenepa said he was glad the president got to walk in the mud and pools of water to get a first-hand experience of their daily lives.

“Our municipalities need more money to fix our roads and the potholes, especially the muddy roads.”

#ANC108 President Cyril Ramaphosa interacts with children who asked to greet him as he walked around Phokwane. (NB: Parent granted permission for publishing.) TM pic.twitter.com/o8L1dFl5YB — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 7, 2020

Ramaphosa told them that he had instructed the Northern Cape government to address the issue with haste.

“We’re going to start a project to fix your roads here. We will be monitoring the project from our office in Pretoria.”

The president also addressed ANC members at a rally on Tuesday afternoon.