Parents urged to give matriculants positive feedback over results
Education psychologist Zaakirah Mohamed said that poor-performing learners shouldn’t be shouted at.
JOHANNESBURG - Parents and guardians are being urged to give their children who have matriculated with constructive feedback about their results.
IEB results were released at midnight, with the majority of the schools achieving 100% matric pass rate.
However, education psychologist Zaakirah Mohamed said that poor-performing learners shouldn’t be shouted at.
"We also want to be careful of saying 'I told you so' or 'If you had studied harder or spent more hours, you would have done better'. Can we go back and reverse things? No, we can't."
Mohamed said that once the dust had settled, parents and guardians should sit with their child to discuss what the next step was.
"Once we've got the learner in a positive frame of mind we can then work through what the options are and if we take these options, what can we do differently and improve on?
WATCH: Celebrate matriculants' efforts, says psychologist
IEB matriculants can view their results on EWN's online portal.
