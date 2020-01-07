Over 300 children reunited with parents at Cape beaches
The City said 318 children who were lost on 16 beaches were all reunited with their parents or guardians.
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has tagged more than 120,000 children on beaches as part of their Identikidz programme.
The City said 318 children who were lost on 16 beaches were all reunited with their parents or guardians.
There has been a decrease in the number of children lost compared to last year.
Mayco member for community services and health Zahid Badroodien said: “Factors which contributed to children going missing on beaches include children coming to the beach without an adult, parents coming to the beach intoxicated, parents who leave their beach without children and parents who don’t supervise their children and conclude that they’re still on the beach.”
The Identikidz project was implemented at the following beaches: Muizenberg, Fish Hoek, Strandfontein, Gordon’s Bay, Strand, Monwabisi, Harmony Park, Mnandi, Big Bay, Sea Point and the surrounding area, Silwerstroom, Camps Bay, Lagoon Beach, Melkbosstrand, Milnerton Beach.
More in Local
-
Eskom responds to claims of R1.8bn loan for performance bonuses
-
Farmers could soon donate land through online system
-
Ramaphosa calls for peace, unity among Northern Cape leaders
-
Dr Richard Maponya’s family announces new dates for memorial, funeral
-
Alarm raised over 15% increase in residential fires in CT
-
READ: Education Minister on the class of 2019
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.