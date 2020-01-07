View all in Latest
Over 300 children reunited with parents at Cape beaches

The City said 318 children who were lost on 16 beaches were all reunited with their parents or guardians.

Beachgoers cool down at Camps Bay. Picture: EWN
one minute ago

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has tagged more than 120,000 children on beaches as part of their Identikidz programme.

The City said 318 children who were lost on 16 beaches were all reunited with their parents or guardians.

There has been a decrease in the number of children lost compared to last year.

Mayco member for community services and health Zahid Badroodien said: “Factors which contributed to children going missing on beaches include children coming to the beach without an adult, parents coming to the beach intoxicated, parents who leave their beach without children and parents who don’t supervise their children and conclude that they’re still on the beach.”

The Identikidz project was implemented at the following beaches: Muizenberg, Fish Hoek, Strandfontein, Gordon’s Bay, Strand, Monwabisi, Harmony Park, Mnandi, Big Bay, Sea Point and the surrounding area, Silwerstroom, Camps Bay, Lagoon Beach, Melkbosstrand, Milnerton Beach.

