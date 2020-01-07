Oudtshoorn mayor set to finally face DA disciplinary panel

Colan Sylvester faces 11 charges related to what he has called 'fabricated allegations' he reportedly made against municipal manager Allen Paulse.

CAPE TOWN - Oudtshoorn mayor Colan Sylvester's future is uncertain.

He faces internal charges after he and municipal manager Allen Paulse’s relationship turned sour.

Sylvester has been the Democratic Alliance (DA)’s mayor in Oudtshoorn since the 2016 elections.

Colan Sylvester was the DA’s poster boy during the 2016 local government elections.

Now the party wants him out of the mayoral seat at all costs.

Sylvester faces 11 charges related to what he has called “fabricated allegations” he reportedly made against municipal manager Allen Paulse.

The Oudtshoorn mayor has been dodging the disciplinary case for several months now as he demanded a clear charge sheet from the party.

His case was initially set to be heard in November, but there've been numerous delays.

Now, DA insiders said that the case was likely to be heard this month.

Should the DA recommend Sylvester’s removal, five other councillors could exit the party.