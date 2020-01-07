View all in Latest
New WC police boss must unite law enforcement units, says criminologist

A 34-year veteran with a crime intelligence background, Yolisa Matakata officially took up her duties earlier this week.

Yolisa Matakata. Picture: SAPS
Yolisa Matakata. Picture: SAPS
0 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A criminologist believes collaboration will be key for new Western Cape police commissioner Yolisa Matakata.

The 34-year veteran, with a crime intelligence background, officially took up her duties earlier this week.

Her appointment was announced last month after a protracted process to replace Khombinkosi Jula who left in August.

Matakata’s main responsibility will be to bring stability to the South African Police Service.

Another big concern will be the police response once the South African National Defence Force's support is withdrawn in March.

UCT criminologist Simon Howell has advised collaboration with other law enforcement agencies.

“We need to rebuild the relationship between law enforcement agencies so that they’re not at each other’s necks.”

Matakata’s appointment has been widely welcomed, but her performance will be closely monitored as she's expected to boost crime intelligence and redirect resources to where it is most needed.

The province’s new top cop has also promised more community interaction.

